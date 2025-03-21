Quinta Brunson files for divorce from Kevin Jay Anik after 3 years of marriage

Quinta Brunson has filed for divorce from Kevin Jay Anik, her husband of three years.

The Abbott Elementary star and creator filed for divorce from Anik on Wednesday, March 19, in Los Angeles, citing irreconcilable differences.

The filing did not list a date for the couple's separation.

According to the filing, the parties entered into a postnuptial agreement, and Brunson requested that their property be divided between them.

A representative for the Emmy winner offered no additional comment on the divorce filing. Anik does not appear to have commented publicly on the divorce filing.

Brunson confirmed her engagement in July 2020 on Instagram. They tied the knot more than a year later on Oct. 5, 2021, according to Wednesday's filing.

Though the former couple kept their relationship mostly private, Brunson has praised Anik for his support through the years.

During her 2022 Emmys acceptance speech for outstanding writing for a comedy series, which she won for Abbott Elementary, she gave a shoutout to Anik, saying, "In case I am not back up here again, I have to thank my mom, dad, brothers and sisters, my cousins ... my wonderful husband, because he's the most supportive man I've ever known."

She praised Anik again in a November 2022 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

"To be 100% fully me requires a lot of stuff that a lot of men do not have time for," she said. "They even have thought they did in the past, but then realized there's no dimming me. My husband — that's what I mean by him being the biggest support, that there's no need to dim me at all, and that allows me to love him fully and to be the person that I want to be and am meant to be."

