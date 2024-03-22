Prop-corn: Ghostbusters fans haunting movie concession stands for authentic ghost traps

Courtesy AMC Theatres and Regal

By Stephen Iervolino

You'd expect to find soda, popcorn and candy at movie theater concession stands, but not authentic-looking movie props.

However, in the wake of the much-memed Dune popcorn bucket's appearance, two major theater chains are offering just that to promote Friday's release of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

AMC Theatres is offering a nearly 1:1 scale version of the iconic ghost trap as seen in 1984's Ghostbusters and its 1989 sequel, as well as 2021's Ghostbusters: Afterlife and, naturally, Frozen Empire.

For $39.99, moviegoers can get the trap filled with popcorn, and thanks to a fitted plastic shape -- which is removable when you're done eating -- it can hold a bunch.

Not to be outdone, Regal Cinemas is also offering a ghost trap, sans the extra container -- but boasting lights similar to the ones seen in the movies, and retailing for $24.95.

However, the items aren't just snack conveyances for the millions of Ghostbusters fans out there -- prop collectors are grabbing them for their collections and costumers are snapping them up, too, to complete their gear.

Dave Stewart is one of them: His East Tennessee-based Smoky Mountain Ghostbusters is just one of the groups nationwide that gear up for charity and promotional appearances. He even appears in costume in Regal's in-theater ad for the prop-corn bucket.

"I was immediately impressed," he tells ABC Audio. "[A] popcorn bucket is almost a completely 'functional' trap [and] is something I never imagined a movie theater chain to do, let alone two of them!"

He adds, "Hopefully this  -- along with the Dune bucket meme -- ushers in a new era of collectible: the theater prop replica."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

