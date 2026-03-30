'Project Hail Mary' retains #1 spot, now biggest Hollywood film of 2026 so far

Ryan Gosling stars as Ryland Grace in 'Project Hail Mary' (Amazon MGM Studios)
By Andrea Dresdale

Ryan Gosling's sci-fi smash Project Hail Mary is #1 again at the box office, and it's set a number of records as well.

The film grossed over $54 million in its second weekend to retain the top spot, according to Box Office Mojo.  And according to Deadline, the film's worldwide gross of just over $300 million makes it the highest-grossing film ever for Amazon MGM Studios, which was formed in 2022 when Amazon acquired MGM. The previous record holder was 2023's Creed III. It's also the highest-grossing Hollywood production so far this year.

The animated Disney film Hoppers stayed at #2 with just over $12 million, and the week's highest-debuting new movie was the Zazie Beetz-starring horror film They Will Kill You, in at #3 with $5 million.

The only other new film in top 10 was Forbidden Fruits, a comedy horror film starring Lili Reinhart, Lola Tung, Gabrielle Union and Emma Chamberlain. That came in at #10 with just under $1.2 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Project Hail Mary -- $54.5 million
2. Hoppers -- $12.2 million
3. They Will Kill You -- $5 million
4. Dhurandhar The Revenge -- $4.745 million
5. Reminders of Him -- $4.7 million
6. Ready or Not 2: Here I Come -- $4 million
7. Scream 7 -- $2.6 million
8. GOAT -- $2.2 million
9. Undertone -- $1.65 million
10. Forbidden Fruits -- $1.17 million

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