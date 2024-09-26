Prime Video releases creepy trailer to 'Cross', starring Aldis Hodge

Prime Video has released the trailer to Cross, the new series starring Aldis Hodge as author James Patterson's brilliant detective Alex Cross.

The trailer shows the criminal psychologist on the hunt for a vicious serial killer who wears a creepy realistic mask.

"I don't kill for fun," the killer says. "You're going to be part of a masterpiece. And when I'm done, the world will know the truth.

Set to Marvin Gaye's "Trouble Man," the trailer shows Cross plying his unique skills. "Multiple victims are connected to this," he tells a police colleague.

Things turn personal when the taunting killer comes knocking at Cross' door.

"You think you can stop him?" a fellow cop asks him. "I know I can," Cross replies, "because I know him better than he knows himself."

The series debuts Nov. 14, but was already renewed for a second season back in May.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.