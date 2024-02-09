'Predator: Badlands' reportedly in the works from 'Prey''s Dan Trachtenberg

20th Century Studios

By Stephen Iervolino

The success of Prey, which debuted in 2022 on Hulu and later went on to earn director Dan Trachtenberg an Emmy nomination, has led him to calling the shots on another film based on the intergalactic hunter species.

The Hollywood Reporter says that Trachtenberg will be directing Predator: Badlands for 20th Century Studios for a theatrical release — the way Prey was originally intended before ABC News' parent company, Disney, purchased 20th Century Fox.

With 20th officially mum, the trade says Badlands' concept is still a secret, save that it will be set in the future, unlike the 1719-set Prey.

Like Prey, the trade teases this project will center on a female lead.

In that film, Amber Midthunder played a young Comanche woman whose tribe tangles with the species first seen in the 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger action classic Predator. Prey won praise for its Indigenous representation, and pleased fans and critics alike.

Predator: Badlands, which could get underway in July, per the trade, is apparently just one of the projects being readied about the hunters.

THR reports 20th Century Studios has tapped Trachtenberg to oversee other entries in its now-revitalized franchise, as well.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

