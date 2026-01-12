A new poll asked people how often they listen to music, and the answers reminded us why what we do matters. One in four people said they always listen. Not sometimes, not when they’re bored, always. Another 23% said they’ve got music on “almost all the time,” including more than a third of young people. Another 44% listen daily, 18% tune in a few times a week, 13% less often than that, and somehow 2% claim they NEVER listen to music.
POLL: How often do you have music on?
97X Green Room
Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!
97X Community Events
97X Community Events
97X Contests
Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!
97X Videos
Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!
CHECK OUT THE PHOTOS!
CHECK OUT THE PHOTOS!