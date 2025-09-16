Play-Doh through the years - and its homemade counterpart

Play-Doh is one of those toys that spans generations. Its yellow containers with colorful lids are a familiar childhood staple in homes and schools across the United States and worldwide.

Play-Doh did not start out as an arts and crafts medium for kids, its humble beginnings can be traced back to Cincinnati, Ohio as a wallpaper cleaner in the 1930s.

Play-Doh’s inventor, Joe McVicker, learned that school children had a hard time working with modeling clay, but he knew that his wallpaper cleaner was very easy to work with. He shipped samples to a local school, and they received rave reviews from teachers and kids alike.

By 1956, Play-Doh was born. Today, more than 3 billion cans of Play-Doh have been sold.

Want to make play dough at home? There are two popular recipes you can try: cooked and no-cook.

According to artfulparent.com, cooked play dough has a longer shelf life and does not have to be stored immediately after use.

On the other hand, no-cook play dough is a more kid friendly process, and is faster to make.