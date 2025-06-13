Pixar reveals new details about 'Toy Story 5'

Pixar
By Mary Pat Thompson

New details about Toy Story 5 have been unveiled.

Pixar took to the stage at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival on Friday, where chief creative officer Pete Docter confirmed new details about the upcoming film.

Joan Cusack is confirmed to return to her role as Jessie in the film. Docter also announced all-new characters that will appear in the film, including a tech tablet named Lily Pad, before showing off the first two minutes of the movie.

The animation studio also released a brand-new image from the film to Instagram. It features Jessie, Buzz Lightyear and Bullseye standing on top of a bed looking at the brand-new electronic tech tablet.

Toy Story 5 arrives in theaters on June 19, 2026.

Additionally, Docter announced a brand-new film on the way from Luca director Enrico Casarosa. The movie, which is titled Gatto, is set to arrive in summer 2027.

Gatto takes place in the Italian city of Venice. It follows the life of a cat who has spent years maneuvering the canal-ridden city.

"A black cat named Nero begins to question whether he’s lived the right lives. Indebted to a local feline mob boss, Nero finds himself in a quandary and is forced to forge a truly unexpected friendship that may finally lead him to his purpose—unless Venice gets the better of him first," according to its official synopsis.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!