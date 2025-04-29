Pierce Brosnan 'can't wait' to one day make 'Mamma Mia! 3': 'We just have to get ABBA to the table'

Pierce Brosnan is the patriarch of an Irish crime family in the hit Paramount+ series MobLand, a show filled with deception, blood and violence.

While Brosnan is enjoying his time on that series, does he dream of lacing his dancing shoes back on, stepping back into the Greek sun and singing along to ABBA songs?

He tells ABC Audio yes — Brosnan is hoping to get to make a third Mamma Mia! film.

"I can't wait. I'm there," Brosnan said. "I think we all want to do a third one."

The actor began to list his costars who he believes would love to return to their roles in the musical franchise.

"I'm sure Meryl [Streep] would. And Colin [Firth] and Stellan [Skarsgård] and Amanda [Seyfried] and Lily [James], yeah," he said.

Streep starred as Donna Sheridan in the first Mamma Mia! film, which was released in 2008. In the 2018 sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, her character has died in the present-day storyline, while James plays a younger version of Donna to tell the story of how she met her three suitors that one fateful summer of 1979.

While Brosnan says he is ready to step back into his role of Sam Carmichael, husband to Streep's Donna and father to Seyfried's Sophie, there is one detail he says must be ironed out first.

"We just have to get ABBA to the table," Brosnan said. "But, it's possible."

A new episode of MobLand drops every Sunday on Paramount+.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.