'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' season 2 teaser trailer, premiere date revealed

We have our first look at season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Disney+ released the teaser trailer for the upcoming season 2 on Thursday. Additionally, the service announced that season 2 will debut on Dec. 10.

In the beginning of the trailer, we see Walker Scobell's Percy Jackson and Leah Sava Jeffries' Annabeth Chase standing in the pouring rain while on a ship headed into the Sea of Monsters. They both gaze up at something with looks of awe and fear.

Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians will be based on author Rick Riordan's The Sea of Monsters, which is the second book in his bestselling Percy Jackson series.

"Percy Jackson returns to Camp Half-Blood one year later to find his world turned upside down. His friendship with Annabeth is changing, he learns he has a cyclops for a brother, Grover has gone missing, and camp is under siege from the forces of Kronos," according to the season's official synopsis. "Percy’s journey to set things right will take him off the map and into the deadly Sea of Monsters, where a secret fate awaits the son of Poseidon."

Additionally, new cast members have been announced to join the show as season 3 is set to go into production. Levi Chrisopulos will play Nico di Angelo and Olive Abercrombie is set for the role of Bianca.

"Look, Peter. We all know that last year you did something cool. But, honestly, I don't even remember what it was," Jason Mantzoukas' Dionysus says to Percy in the trailer.

Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn, Daniel Diemer and Lin-Manuel Miranda also star in the upcoming season 2.

