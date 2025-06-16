Pedro Pascal lookalike contest winner gets free burritos for a year

Daddy was more than a state of mind this Father's Day.

New York City held a Pedro Pascal lookalike contest on Sunday. Brooklyn dad George Gountas was unanimously crowned the winner of the competition, beating nearly 30 other contestants for the title. He won $50 and a year's worth of free burritos from the event's organizer, Son Del North.

In a post announcing the Pascal lookalike event on Instagram, Son Del North asked several questions. "Do you look like this man? Or know someone who does? Do they also claim there's no good Mexican food in NYC? Bring them to Orchard."

It's a reference to Pascal's Hot Ones appearance from 2023, where he said there was no good Mexican food in New York City.

While Son Del North said the event is a parody and not affiliated with or endorsed by anyone, it promised "the burrito prize is real."

Gountas may not be starring in three films playing in theaters this summer (Materialists, Eddington and The Fantastic Four: First Steps) like Pascal is, but he does have roots in the entertainment industry. According to his IMDb page, Gountas is a lighting director who has worked on The Daily Show for years.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.