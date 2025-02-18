'Peaky Blinders' creator teases story will continue beyond upcoming Netflix film

Netflix
By Andrea Tuccillo

Peaky Blinders fans may have even more reasons to celebrate. A Netflix movie version of the Cillian Murphy-led series is already in the works, but creator Steven Knight has now hinted there are plans to continue the story beyond that.

In an interview with BBC Breakfast on Tuesday, Knight confirmed that production on the film concluded in December and based on early footage, fans won't be disappointed.

"It's a very fitting way to end this part of the Peaky story," he said, putting emphasis on "this part."

Knight teased, "I'm not allowed to announce it, but I'm just saying that the world of Peaky will continue."

In the upcoming film, Murphy reprises his role as British gangster Tommy Shelby. Barry Keoghan, Rebecca Ferguson and Tim Roth are among the new cast members.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

