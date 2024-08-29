Paramount+ releases teaser to 'Rosemary's Baby' prequel film 'Apartment 7A'

Paramount+ just dropped a very creepy trailer to Apartment 7A, the prequel to the Academy Award-winning 1968 horror film Rosemary's Baby.

Julia Garner and Dianne Wiest star in the series, along with Jim Sturgess and Kevin McNally.

The streaming service teases, "Set in 1965 New York City, the film tells the story prior to the legendary horror classic ... exploring what happened in the infamous Bramford building before Rosemary moved in."

Garner plays an ambitious young dancer named Terry whose career is cut short by an injury and who finds patrons in a wealthy New York City couple, played by Wiest and McNally.

"Terry, you don't even know these people," a friend warns.

After they put Terry up in an apartment, she meets their neighbor, a famous Broadway producer (Sturgess), who offers her another chance at stardom.

"However, after an evening she can't fully remember, disturbing circumstances soon have her second-guessing the sacrifices she's willing to make for her career as she realizes that something evil is living not only in Apartment 7A, but in the Bramford itself," the streaming service teases.

In the trailer, Terry finds she wasn't the first starlet the couple took in. "I think something happened to the girl who lived here before me," she tells a nun. "They did ungodly things to her, and now they've chosen you," the woman of the cloth warns.

Later in the trailer, Terry has a disturbing vision of herself pregnant, with a demonic face visible under the skin of her belly.

"Baby's here to stay," Wiest later taunts her. "It's the role you were born to play."

Apartment 7A debuts Sept. 27 on Paramount+.

