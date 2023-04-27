Paramount+ drops trailer to eighth season of 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars'

On Thursday, Paramount+ dropped the trailer for the eighth season of RuPaul's Emmy-winning Drag Race All Stars.

As always, returning performers from RuPaul's Drag Race will compete for a chance to compete for a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame, along with a cash prize of $200,000. But this time around, there's another way to win: Fans can vote as to which eliminated queen gets named Queen of the Fame Games.

The trailer also gave peeks of some of this year's celebrity judges, including Zooey Deschanel, SNL's Ego Nwodim, Carson Kressley and Jojo Siwa.

As reported, All Stars season 8's competitors are: Alexis Michelle (RPDR season 9), Darienne Lake (season 6), Heidi N Closet (season 12), Jaymes Mansfield (season 9), Jessica Wild (season 2), Jimbo (Canada's Drag Race season 1, UK vs. the World season 1), Kahanna Montrese (RPDR season 11), Kandy Muse (season 13), LaLa Ri (season 13), Monica Beverly Hillz (season 5), Mrs. Kasha Davis (season 7) and Naysha Lopez (season 8).

The new season kicks off on Paramount+ on Friday, May 12, with two all-new episodes.

