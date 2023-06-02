Padma Lakshmi leaving 'Top Chef' after 17 years

After trying countless meals on Top Chef over 17 years, co-host Padma Lakshmi says she's had her fill.

On social media Friday, she announced she's leaving the Bravo show "after much soul searching."

The chef, author and TV presenter expressed, "Having completed a glorious 20th season as host and exec producer, I am extremely proud to have been a part of building such a successful show and of the impact it has had in the worlds of television and food."

The 20th season of the show was set in London and billed as Top Chef: World All Stars. As always, she appeared alongside fellow foodies and judges Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons.

Lakshmi noted, "After 17 years, many of the cast and crew are like family to me and I will miss working alongside them dearly. I feel it's time to move and need to make space for [her Hulu show] Taste The Nation, my books and other creative pursuits."

Padma concluded by telling fans she's "deeply thankful to all of you for so many years of love and support."

