Own the guitar Joel gave Ellie in 'The Last of Us'

Liane Hentscher/HBO
By Andrea Tuccillo

Start practicing "Future Days" by Pearl Jam. You can now own the guitar Joel gave Ellie in The Last of Us.

Taylor Guitars has teamed up with Sony Pictures Consumer Products and HBO to release a replica of the acoustic guitar featured in the show, complete with the same moth inlay Joel carves into the instrument and a vintage, worn-in look. It's available to buy for $2,799.

"The Last of Us is a story of resilience, connection and finding beauty amid harsh realities — themes that resonate with the emotional expression a Taylor guitar offers players," Tim O'Brien, vice president of marketing at Taylor Guitars, says in a statement. "We're honored to collaborate with HBO and Sony Pictures Consumer Products to bring this iconic instrument to fans and players alike."

In the penultimate episode of season 2, we see a flashback of Pedro Pascal’s Joel customizing the guitar and gifting it to Bella Ramsey’s Ellie for her 15th birthday. He then plays “Future Days” for her, a song that has featured prominently in the series and in the video game on which the series is based.

The Last of Us season 2 finale airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

