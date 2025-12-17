The Oscars will stream for free on YouTube starting in 2029

In this handout photo provided by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Oscar statuettes are seen backstage during the 95th annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, California. (Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has partnered with YouTube.

A multiyear deal has been signed that grants YouTube the exclusive global rights to the Oscars starting in 2029 and going until 2033.

This means that the Oscars awards ceremony itself, red carpet coverage, behind-the-scenes content, Governors Ball access and more will be available live and to watch for free around the world on YouTube and to YouTube TV subscribers in the U.S.

YouTube also plans to make the Oscars more accessible by offering features such as closed captioning and audio tracks available in several different languages.

ABC has aired the Oscars broadcast for decades and has the rights to the telecast through the 100th annual awards ceremony, which will take place in 2028.

"We are thrilled to enter into a multifaceted global partnership with YouTube to be the future home of the Oscars and our year-round Academy programming," Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Lynette Howell Taylor said in a statement. "The Academy is an international organization, and this partnership will allow us to expand access to the work of the Academy to the largest worldwide audience possible — which will be beneficial for our Academy members and the film community. This collaboration will leverage YouTube's vast reach and infuse the Oscars and other Academy programming with innovative opportunities for engagement while honoring our legacy. We will be able to celebrate cinema, inspire new generations of filmmakers and provide access to our film history on an unprecedented global scale."

Neal Mohan, CEO of YouTube, said, "Partnering with the Academy to bring this celebration of art and entertainment to viewers all over the world will inspire a new generation of creativity and film lovers while staying true to the Oscars' storied legacy."

Disney is the parent company of ABC and ABC News.

