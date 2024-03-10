Oscars 2024: Christopher Nolan wins Best Director

Christopher Nolan won Best Director at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday night, for helming the blockbuster biopic, Oppenheimer.

This was his first-ever Oscar win after eight nominations. He was previously nominated in the Best Director category in 2018 for directing Dunkirk.

Nolan made sure to thank his wife, Emma Thomas, who has produced every single one of his films. "Producer of all our films, and all our children. I love you," Nolan said while accepting his award.

The director also reflected on being a part of the 100-year history of cinema.

“Movies are just a little bit over 100 years old,” Nolan said. “Imagine just being there 100 years into painting or theatre. We don’t know where this incredible journey is going from here but to know that you think I’m a meaningful part of it means the world to me, thank you.”

Also nominated in the category were Justine Triet for Anatomy of a Fall, Martin Scorsese for Killers of the Flower Moon, Yorgos Lanthimos for Poor Things and Jonathan Glazer for The Zone of Interest.

Oppenheimer was the most-nominated film of the night, picking up 13 nods in all.

