Oscars 2024: 'Oppenheimer' wins Best Picture

Oppenheimer won Best Picture at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday night.

Christopher Nolan's blockbuster biopic was the big winner of the night. The film picked up seven of the 13 awards it was nominated for. Along with Best Picture, it also took home Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Cinematography, Film Editing and Original Score.

Al Pacino announced Oppenheimer's Best Picture win in a way that only he could, seemingly forgoing the teleprompter altogether.

"Only one will take the award for Best Picture. And, uh, I have to go to the envelope for that. And I will. Here it comes. And my eyes see ... Oppenheimer? Yes, yes," Pacino said, as the crowd stood on their feet in a standing ovation.

Producer Emma Thomas took to the microphone to give the first acceptance speech, where she thanked her husband, director and co-producer, Nolan.

“The reason this movie was the movie that it was, was Chris Nolan,” Thomas said. “He is singular, he is brilliant and I’m so grateful to you.”

Producer Charles Roven also had time to give an acceptance speech.

“I’ve had this amazing 20+ year experience with Chris and Emma. Five movies over 20 years. And it’s been one of the most exhilarating experiences I’ve ever had. They’re a fantastic team, and just to be part of making movies with them has been completely thrilling,” Roven said.

The other films nominated for Best Picture were American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, Barbie, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Past Lives, Poor Things and The Zone of Interest.

