Oscars 2024: America Ferrera, Zendaya & more dazzle at the Oscars

Among the best dressed actresses were America Ferrera, who sparkled in a form fitting pink dress by Atelier Versace that was appropriate for a Barbie star; Zendaya, in an off-the-shoulder pink and black dress from Armani Privé; Lupita Nyong'o in a light blue Armani Privé gown, with crystal and feather details; and Anya Taylor-Joy in a silver bedazzled gown by Dior, with petals on the skirt.
There was also a lot of classic black on the red carpet, with Carey Mulligan wearing a Balenciaga Couture strapless black gown with a white bottom, and Margot Robbie in a black strapless sequined gown by Versace.
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo channeled their upcoming movie Wicked for their looks, with Ari in a pink Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown to represent her character Glinda and Cynthia in a green leather gown by Louis Vuitton, representing her character Elphaba.
And it wasn't just the ladies who made a statement on the red carpet. Ryan Gosling looked effortlessly cool in a black tux by Gucci, with his shirt opened to show off his chest, while Colman Domingo continued to impress with his black Louis Vuitton tux, which he wore with steel-toe cowboy boots and a brooch bow tie.
Plus, many who attended made more than just a fashion statement with their accessories, with stars, including Billie Eilish and Mark Ruffalo, donning a pin in support of a Israel-Hamas cease-fire.
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.