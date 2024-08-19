Oprah, Montel, Andy Cohen and more react to death of talk show "pioneer" Phil Donahue

Talk show hosts past and present took to social media to mourn Emmy winner and talk show icon Phil Donahue, who died Sunday night at 88 years old.

Oprah Winfrey posted to Instagram a throwback photo of her hugging the man whose talk show dominance she challenged in the 1980s. "There wouldn't have been an Oprah Show without Phil Donahue being the first to prove that daytime talk and women watching should be taken seriously," O said on Instagram, calling him a pioneer. "I'm glad I got to thank him for it. Rest in peace Phil."

Montel Williams called Donahue the "godfather of talk shows" who "forever changed the landscape of television."

Sally Jessy Raphael called this a "very sad day" and said her former fellow chat show contemporary "was one of the finest broadcasters in American television." Like Winfrey, Raphael posted a throwback picture of her and Donahue, echoing Oprah's sentiment: "If there wasn't a Phil, there would have never been a Sally."

Piers Morgan posted a photo of himself interviewing the "clever, interesting man," calling him "One of the true trail-blazing [sic] icons of American television."

Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen hailed Donahue as a "singular talent who revolutionized daytime television, and the talk show itself," thanking him for being "an outspoken advocate for the gay community at a time when we had none."

Holly Robinson Peete posted a photo of her and husband Rodney Peete with Donahue and his wife of 44 years, Marlo Thomas. Holly said in part on X, "One of the highlights of our marriage was meeting and double dating with Phil and Marlo. The stories!!! Truly one of the best couples we've ever met. What a legend Phil was. A pioneer! He will be so missed."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.