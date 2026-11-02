Olivia Rodrigo announces first holiday song 'take me home (4 christmas)'

The artwork for Olivia Rodrigo's new holiday single 'take me home (4 christmas).' (Lizzie Klein)

It's tiiiime!

Olivia Rodrigo has an early Christmas present for all the livies on the nice list. The music superstar has announced the upcoming release of her first-ever holiday single, "take me home (4 christmas)." It arrives on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

It's not just the song, however. When the new single drops on Thursday, so will a brand-new music video featuring Rodrigo, Cynthia Nixon and Saturday Night Live's Ben Marshall.

Rodrigo took to Instagram to announce the news to her fans.

"my first Christmas song 'take me home (4 christmas)' is out this Thursday at 5 pm pt/ 8 pm ET!! you can preorder it now. im so excited!!" Rodrigo wrote alongside a Santa Claus emoji and red heart emoji.

Interested fans can also purchase the single on physical formats. An exclusive 7-inch vinyl and cassette are available for preorder on Rodrigo's website, with the vinyl also available for preorder at Target. It will be on Target shelves starting on Friday.

Rodrigo wrote the new holiday song alongside her frequent collaborators Dan Nigro and Amy Allen. Nigro also produced the new track.

This festive song arrives after the recently released remix of Rodrigo's song "expectations" featuring Chappell Roan. The original track appeared on Rodrigo's third studio album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love. It marked Roan's first-ever feature appearance on a song.

The remix became the highest peaking all-female collaboration on the Billboard Hot 100 this year. Its release also returned you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love to the #1 spot on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Rodrigo is currently on her The Unraveled Tour. The sold-out tour has sold over 1 million tickets worldwide and has broken several venue records, according to a press release.

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