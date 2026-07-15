Octavia Spencer, Hannah Waddingham on playing BFFs in 'Ride or Die'

By Mary Pat Thompson

Octavia Spencer and Hannah Waddingham are besties on the run in Ride or Die.

The new series, which premieres on Prime Video Wednesday, follows best friends who think they know everything about each other — until one discovers the other is an international assassin.

The show has it all — action, drama, comedy and romance — but its heart is the friendship between Debbie (Spencer) and Judith (Waddingham).

"It's a once in a lifetime opportunity to get to play in all of these sandboxes," Spencer told ABC Audio. "For me personally, horror is my favorite genre and then action ... the fact that I'm getting to be in an action, comedy, drama with Hannah and getting to play at this level was amazing."

Spencer said the characters were "otherworldly to me because we see these women. We are these women in real life."

She made sure to quickly clarify, "Not the assassin part of it," right before Waddingham chimed in, "Or am I?"

Spencer laughed and said, "Or maybe she is. Maybe she's the secret sauce."

As for what it was like to get to play Spencer's best friend, Waddingham said, "That is the crux of it all for me."

"It's not every day that an Oscar winner gets on a Zoom call and goes, 'Come and play and do this amazing role, and I've got an amazing role, and we're going to have Bill Nighy playing an amazing role,'" Waddingham said. "It was just almost too much for a girl to listen to and feel like you could step up to the plate with these massive hitters."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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