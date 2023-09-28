Nonprofit Step Up names Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling and more in its inaugural 25 Mentors of the Year list

The mentorship nonprofit Step Up, which focuses on female empowerment, announced its first list of 25 Mentors of the Year, and some Hollywood notables have made the cut, including actress/producers Mindy Kaling, Gabrielle Union and Reese Witherspoon.

"This new distinction is reserved for those who serve as role models in the community for defining and pursuing dreams of success demonstrated through their impactful work, journey, and character," the organization touted in its announcement.

In its "Start Exploring" category, reserved for mentors who "inspire us to consider new ideas," Kaling is among the honorees, along with actor and activist Jodie Turner-Smith, journalist and original star of The View Lisa Ling and Mellody Hobson, Ariel Investments president and co-CEO, who happens to be married to Star Wars creator George Lucas.

Witherspoon, a Step Up investor, is singled out in the organization's "Build Skills" subheading, which recognizes "mentors [who] demonstrate how to grow our abilities."

Joining Reese are tennis legend and entrepreneur Serena Williams and Dany Garcia, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's producing partner.

Modern Family alumna Julie Bowen was given the nod in the "Cultivate Community" group of mentors, who "help us galvanize our networks."

