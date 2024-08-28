Nikki Glaser to host next Golden Globe Awards

After a scorching performance during Netflix's roast of Tom Brady, and a hit HBO stand-up comedy special in Nikki Glaser: Someday You'll Die, Nikki has been tapped to host the next Golden Globes.

The ceremony will air live on Jan. 5 on CBS.

In a statement, Nikki declared she's "absolutely thrilled" to be hosting the awards show, which she called "one of my favorite nights of television."

She added, "The Golden Globes is not only a huge night for TV and film, but also for comedy. It's one of the few times that show business not only allows, but encourages itself to be lovingly mocked (at least I hope so). (God I hope so)."

Glaser called it "an exciting, yet challenging gig because it's live, unpredictable, and in front of Hollywood's biggest stars (who also might be getting wasted while seated next to their recent exes)."

The show hasn't had a host willing to really go after the stars since Ricky Gervais famously did; he last hosted in 2020.

On that note, Nikki's statement includes, "Some of my favorite jokes of all time have come from past Golden Globes opening monologues when Tina [Fey], Amy [Poehler], or Ricky have said exactly what we all didn't know we desperately needed to hear."

She said, "I just hope to continue in that time honored tradition (that might also get me canceled)."

George Cheeks, the CEO of Paramount Global, said, "The Golden Globes has a rich history as a night for entertaining, provocative humor."

He called Glaser "a comedic force whose funny, bold and irreverent comedy will continue that legacy and further establish this special as a can't miss event."

