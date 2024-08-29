New 'Yellowstone' images tease cast's return ahead of Paramount Network's Labor Day marathon

If you don't have Paramount+, Paramount Network is offering folks the chance to catch up on Yellowstone before the show's fifth season returns on Nov. 10. Its Labor Day marathon will replay the entire series so far, starting Friday at 10 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, the producers of the Taylor Sheridan series gave USA Today a peek of the second half of season 5 — which at one point was thought to be its last, considering Kevin Costner announced in June he wouldn't return as Dutton family patriarch John.

Reportedly, he won't be appearing in any of the new episodes.

His character, who went from ranch owner to the governor of Montana, was facing impeachment as the first half of season 5 ended, a political move orchestrated by his scheming adoptive son Jamie, played by Wes Bentley.

With news the fan-favorite couple may be carrying on the show into a sixth season, it's no surprise Kelly Reilly's Beth Dutton is shown in a snap, with her husband, Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), standing behind her.

Another photo shows Beth's brother, Kayce (Luke Grimes), along with his wife, Monica Long (Kelsey Asbille), and their son, Tate Dutton (Brecken Merrill), who grew up before the eyes of Yellowstone fans.

The second half of Yellowstone's fifth season starts Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.

