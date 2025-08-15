New version of 'The Traitors' featuring civilians headed to NBC

Alan Cumming in 'The Traitors' season 3. (Euan Cherry/Peacock)
By Mary Pat Thompson

A new version of The Traitors is on its way.

NBC has announced that an all-new civilian-only version of the Peacock reality competition show is headed to the network.

Instead of having celebrities and socialites compete for the top prize, everyday people are invited to apply for the game of strategy.

The Emmy-winning host of The TraitorsAlan Cumming, will also host this version of the show. He'll invite the group of civilians to his castle in the Scottish Highlands and ask them if they want to play as a Faithful, or if they want to play as a Traitor.

"We're excited to bring along The Traitors' highly addictive fan base as we discover the next generation of legendary gamers and schemers," Sharon Vuong, the executive vice president of unscripted programming at NBCUniversal Entertainment, said. "With our resident host and gameplay master of ceremonies, Alan Cumming, on board to introduce complete strangers to new epic missions and twisted gameplay, this new version for NBC offers a unique opportunity for the cast and audience to meet each other for the first time and we know it will be incredible to watch."

This new version of The Traitors will begin production in 2026.

The fourth season of Peacock's The Traitors will premiere in 2026 on the streaming service. It has already been renewed for season 5.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

