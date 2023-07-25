New survey ranks top artists for students with high GPAs

By Nicole Bennett

It turns out, ‘Swifties’ might make the best study partners.

A recent study from College Rover found that Taylor Swift is the top artist for students with the highest grade point averages. According to the survey results, ‘Swifties’ have GPAs of 3.5 to a perfect 4.0.

The Weeknd, SZA and Harry Styles were also high on College Rover’s list.

When it comes to the best songs to listen to while studying, pop was overall the most popular genre. Survey results showed that people who listen to metal while they study, unfortunately, have the lowest GPAs.

According to Yahoo! Entertainment, the study surveyed 1,025 students aged between 18 and 23 to try and establish how music affects them during study hours.

Read more details about College Rover’s findings here.

