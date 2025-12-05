Netflix set to buy Warner Bros. in deal valued at $83 billion

Netflix has announced that it has entered a “definitive agreement” to acquire Warner Bros. -- including its film and television studios, HBO Max and HBO -- in a deal valued at approximately $83 billion, according to the company.

"This acquisition brings together two pioneering entertainment businesses, combining Netflix’s innovation, global reach and best-in-class streaming service with Warner Bros.’ century-long legacy of world-class storytelling," Netflix said in the statement released Friday morning.

"Beloved franchises, shows and movies such as The Big Bang Theory, The Sopranos, Game of Thrones, The Wizard of Oz and the DC Universe will join Netflix's extensive portfolio including Wednesday, Money Heist, Bridgerton, Adolescence and Extraction, creating an extraordinary entertainment offering for audiences worldwide," the company continued.

The transaction is expected to close after the previously announced separation of WBD’s Global Networks division, Discovery Global, into a new publicly-traded company, which is now expected to be completed in Q3 2026, Netflix said.

"Our mission has always been to entertain the world," said Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix. "By combining Warner Bros.' incredible library of shows and movies—from timeless classics like Casablanca and Citizen Kane to modern favorites like Harry Potter and Friends—with our culture-defining titles like Stranger Things, KPop Demon Hunters and Squid Game, we'll be able to do that even better. Together, we can give audiences more of what they love and help define the next century of storytelling."

The cash and stock transaction has a total enterprise value of approximately $82.7 billion and an equity value of $72 billion, Netflix said.

