Neil Patrick Harris, Tituss Burgess and Ellie Kemper to star in TV shows based on Mo Willems books

'The Pigeon Show! Starring The Pigeon' and 'The Elephant & Piggie Show!' cast announcements. (Paramount+)
By Mary Pat Thompson

The pigeon gets a TV show.

Paramount+ has announced the main voice cast for its upcoming two new TV series based on children's books by Mo Willems.

Neil Patrick Harris is set to portray The Bus Driver in The Pigeon Show! Starring The Pigeon. The series follows the day-to-day struggles of a pigeon who wants someone to listen to him. Additionally, he'll be your best friend if you have a bus and let him drive it.

Other characters from Willems’ books, including the Duckling who always seems to get what she wants, will appear in the show. New characters will also appear, such as The Pigeon’s 150-million-year-old pterodactyl grandmother, Nana-Dactyl, and his best wing-pals, Ima Pigeon and Doug Pigeon.

Former Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt co-stars Tituss Burgess and Ellie Kemper are going to voice Elephant Gerald and Piggie in The Elephant & Piggie Show! The upcoming series is meant for pre-K children and follows "the messy and joyful art of friendship," according to an official synopsis.

Both shows are set to arrive to Paramount+ in 2027. Paramount+ announced it had greenlit the programs back in December 2025.

Willems is a #1 New York Times bestselling author and illustrator, known for children's books like Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! and Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Tale. He started his career as a writer on Sesame Street, where he earned six Emmy Awards.

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