Nathan Fielder and Emma Stone are married and anxious in new 'The Curse' trailer

Beth Garrabrant/A24/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

By Mary Pat Thompson

Nathan Fielder fans, get ready because he has a new show for you.

The full trailer for the new series The Curse dropped Thursday, and it stars Fielder and Emma Stone as Asher and Whitney Siegel, a married couple working as HGTV house flippers.

From the minds of Benny Safdie and Fielder, the new A24 series will explore "how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child while co-starring in their new home-improvement show," the official description reads.

While shooting B-roll for their home renovation series, Asher donates $100 to a young girl. When he changes his mind and rips the cash out of the child’s hands, she puts a curse on him.

From that moment on, things get weird.

A montage with unsettling music and footage of arrests, high-speed driving, children running away and fake smiles close out the trailer, which ends with someone offscreen telling Stone’s Whitney, “Everyone will see who you truly are.”

The Curse will stream November 10 on Paramount+ through their Showtime add-on. It premieres November 12 on Showtime.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!