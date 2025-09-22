Movies with the best fall scenery

Cozy up this autumn with some movies that are known for their fall scenery.
- Hocus Pocus
- Dead Poets Society
- Remember the Titans
- When Harry Met Sally
- Halloweentown
- Legends of the Fall
- Knives Out
- Runaway Bride
