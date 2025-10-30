Morgan Wallen announces 2026 “Still The Problem” stadium tour

Morgan Wallen is hitting stadiums across North America in 2026

Morgan Wallen's "Still The Problem" Tour
By Jimmy Larrabee

Morgan Wallen just revealed that he is heading on the road in 2026 for his “Still The Problem” stadium tour in 2026.

The tour kicks off in Minneapolis, MN, on April 10th and ends in Philadelphia, PA, on August 1st.

Artists joining Morgan on this tour include Thomas Rhett, Gavin Adcock, Vincent Mason, HARDY, Ella Langley, Zach John King, Brooks & Dunn, Hudson Westbrook, Jason Scott & The Night Heat, Blake Whiten, and Flatland Cavalry.

For all the details on how to get tickets and to see all of the tour dates, check out MorganWallen.com

See Morgan’s official tour announcement video below:

