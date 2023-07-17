'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One' ﻿cruises into top spot at box office

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One has cruised into the top spot in its opening weekend at the box office, securing $56.2 million between Friday and Sunday and $80 million since its Wednesday opening.

Although Mission: Impossible landed atop the box office, the Tom Cruise-led film fell slightly below the $85 to $95 million it was projected to earn in its five-day U.S. opening. Nonetheless, the film set a franchise record, earning more in its first five days than 2018's Mission: Impossible - Fallout, which earned $77.5 million, and 2000's Mission: Impossible II, which brought in $78.8 million, during the same amount of time. Overseas, Dead Reckoning earned $155 million for a global total of $235 million.

Bumping up a spot from last week, Sound of Freedom landed in second place for its second week in theaters, earning $27 million, bringing its total to $85 million. Insidious: The Red Door, also in its second weekend of release, dropped down to third, earning $13 million. Overall, the horror film has made $58 million domestically.

In fourth, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny snagged an additional $12 million in its third week at theaters, bringing its domestic total to $145 million and $302 globally.

Pixar's Elemental rounded out the top five, adding $8.7 million during its fourth week. The animated comedy has now topped $125 million at the North American box office and $311.6 million worldwide.

