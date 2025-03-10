'Mickey 17' debuts at number one in slow box office weekend

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures
By Andrea Tuccillo

The Robert Pattinson sci-fi flick Mickey 17 took the number one spot at the box office this weekend – but it didn't exactly turn a profit.

Variety reports the Warner Bros. film, director Bong Joon Ho's follow-up to the Oscar-winning Parasite, had a budget of $118 million but brought in just $19.1 million in its debut weekend.

It was a weak box office overall for new releases, with the drama Rule Breakers coming in ninth place with $1.6 million and the animated Night of the Zoopocalypse in tenth with just over $1 million. It was a good weekend for recent best picture winner Anora, though, which saw one of its biggest weekend grosses to date with $1.86 million for a seventh place finish.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Mickey 17 – $19.1 million
2. Captain America: Brave New World – $8.5 million
3. Last Breath – $4.2 million
4. The Monkey – $3.9 million
5. Paddington in Peru – $3.85 million
6. Dog Man – $3.5 million
7. Anora – $1.86 million
8. Mufasa: the Lion King - $1.7 million
9. Rule Breakers – $1.6 million
10. Night of the Zoopocalypse – $1.1 million

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

