Michelle Pfeiffer to headline 'Yellowstone' spin-off 'The Madison'

Courtesy Parmount Network

By Stephen Iervolino

The rumors were true: Michelle Pfeiffer is joining Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone universe. The actress will headline The Madison, a project that had a working title of 2024.

Paramount Networks calls the series "a heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana."

In the announcement, Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global co-CEO, called Pfeiffer "a remarkable talent who imbues every role with emotional depth, authenticity and grace" and "the perfect anchor to the newest chapter of the Yellowstone universe."

As reported back in May, both Pfeiffer and Matthew McConaughey were reportedly circling the follow-up to Sheridan's Yellowstone prequel shows 1883, 1923 and the upcoming 1944.

So far, no word has emerged about McConaughey's involvement.

In May, Puck News reported that the flagship show's Kelly ReillyCole Hauser and Luke Grimes — who respectively play fan favorites Beth Dutton, her husband, Rip, and her brother, Kaycee — will be back in the saddle for what was then known as 2024.

There's no official word on the trio's return as of yet, as Yellowstone begins its ride into the sunset with the second part of its fifth and final season starting Nov. 10 on Paramount Network.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

