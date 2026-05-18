'Michael' moonwalks back to #1 at the box office

Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson in the film 'Michael.' (Lionsgate)
By Andrea Tuccillo

Michael reclaimed the top spot at the box office this weekend, dethroning previous two-week champ The Devil Wears Prada 2.

The Michael Jackson biopic brought in $26.1 million in its fourth weekend of release. That brings its total domestic gross to $283 million.

The Devil Wears Prada 2, starring Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep, fell to the #2 spot with an $18 million haul, while the weekend's new horror release, Obsession, debuted at #3 with $16.1 million.

Mortal Kombat II and The Sheep Detectives round out the top five with $13.4 million and $9.3 million, respectively.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office this week:

1. Michael -- $26.1 million
2. The Devil Wears Prada 2 -- $18 million
3. Obsession -- $16.1 million
4. Mortal Kombat II -- $13.4 million
5. The Sheep Detectives -- $9.3 million
6. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie -- $4.5 million
7. Project Hail Mary -- $3.9 million
8. Top Gun/Top Gun: Maverick (2026 rerelease) -- $3.1 million
9. In the Grey -- $3 million
10. Is God Is -- $2.2 million

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    All In For All Children Podcast

    CMG Tampa Bay presents the All In For All Children Podcast, highlighting the incredible individuals at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and the families whose lives have been touched by their dedication and care.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!