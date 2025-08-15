Michael Jai White, wife Gillian White talk working together on 'Trouble Man': 'We're a team'

Samuel Goldwyn Films
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Behind every good man is a good woman — just ask Michael Jai White. He wrote, produced and starred in the new movie Trouble Man, but not without his wife's feedback. Gillian White tells ABC Audio she had a lot of input before the release.

"He talks to me about so many aspects of the film and asks for my advice or my ideas or anything that I can help with,” she says. "I think he thinks I'm a pretty smart woman, so I think he respects my ideas and my input. But yeah, we're a team. So we tend to work together on every project.”

Michael cosigned, noting there’s “not even a little bit” of concern about mixing his professional life with his private one.

“If you have your best friend working beside you, somebody who is smarter than you in a lot of ways, I mean, it all is for the gain,” he says of working with Gillian. “In fact, if she weren't with me, I'd have a lot more stress.”

Now available on streaming platforms, Trouble Man follows the story of Michael's character, Jaxen, a private investigator hired to help find a missing R&B star. Gillian plays his former flame Gina, with whom he later rekindles a relationship.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!