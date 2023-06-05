Michael J. Fox OK after on stage stumble at fan convention

Michael J. Fox quickly showed fans he was no worse for wear after a stumble on stage at FAN EXPO Philadelphia on Sunday.

The 61-year-old star was taking part in a Back to the Future panel with trilogy co-stars Tom Wilson, who played Biff, and Christopher Lloyd, famous for playing Doc Brown. After his former co-stars took to the stage to applause, Fox was introduced.

According to the video of the event published by the UK Mirror, Fox waved to the crowd, and bowed to his co-stars in a "we're not worthy" gesture when he lost his footing, and fell forward onto a couch that had been set up for he and Lloyd to sit.

The couch broke his fall, and after a tense second of silence, the Emmy winner immediately jumped to his feet to cheers, showing the adoring fans he was OK.

Fox, who will turn 62 on Friday, was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1991, and as the disease has progressed, he has become a tireless advocate for research. His Michael J. Fox Foundation, which he launched in 2000, has since raised $1.5 billion to fight the degenerative neurological disease, according to the non-profit.

