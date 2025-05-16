Michael J. Fox to make acting return in Apple TV+'s ﻿'Shrinking'

Michael J. Fox is making his return to TV.

The beloved actor is joining the cast for the upcoming third season of Apple TV+'s Shrinking.

His guest-starring role on the show marks one of his first acting gigs since announcing his retirement back in 2020 due to health-related issues.

The Family Ties actor was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1991 when he was 29; he's often been open and transparent with the public about the journey navigating his life and health.

"Everyone's taking an abundance of caution with me and warned me to be careful," Fox said in a 2020 Good Morning America interview about his memoir, No Time Like the Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality. "I have to think before I walk; I can't just get up and go because I don't have much control of my momentum and control of my direction."

As for his return to the acting world: "Big feelings incoming" reads an Instagram post caption shared by Apple TV+ and Fox. Many fans in the comment section expressed excitement for the collaborations between Fox, co-stars Harrison Ford and Jason Segel, and show co-creator and executive producer Bill Lawrence, with whom Fox worked on Spin City in the late '90s and early 2000s.

The cast of Shrinking also includes Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell and Ted McGinley. Jeff Daniels was previously announced as a guest star for season 3.

The first two seasons of Shrinking are currently available to stream on Apple TV+.

