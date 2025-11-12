Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway star in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' teaser trailer

A teaser trailer? For The Devil Wears Prada sequel? Groundbreaking.

20th Century Studios has released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming film The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Set to Madonna's song "Vogue," the trailer finds Meryl Streep back as editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly. We see her strut down a hallway in red heels before finally making it into an elevator. Just as it seems like the doors to the elevator are set to close shut, a hand comes out of nowhere to stop them from closing. The hand belongs to Anne Hathaway's Andy Sachs, who steps into the elevator beside Miranda.

"Took you long enough," Miranda says to Andy.

This teaser comes almost 20 years after Streep and Hathaway made their turns as the iconic characters in the original 2006 film. Joining them in the sequel are Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, who reprise their roles as Emily and Nigel.

Also returning are Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman, who will once again play the characters Lily and Irv.

Director David Frankel, who helmed the first film, returns to direct the sequel from a script by the writer of the first film, Aline Brosh McKenna.

A new cast of characters are also coming along for the ride. They are to be played by Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B.J. Novak and Conrad Ricamora.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 will arrive in theaters on May 1, 2026.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and 20th Century Studios.

