Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly expecting baby: 'Nothing is ever really lost'

By Josh Johnson

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are expecting a baby together.

The Jennifer's Body star revealed that she's pregnant in an Instagram post, which includes a photo of a positive test. The post tags mgk, with whom Fox has been in a relationship since 2020, and is soundtracked by his song "last november."

"Nothing is ever really lost," Fox writes in the caption. "Welcome back."

Fox previously shared that she suffered a pregnancy loss with mgk. In "last november," mgk sings, "One day and another ten weeks/ I never even got to hear your heart beat."

Fox has three children, while mgk has one.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!