Mayim Bialik reportedly stepping back from 'Jeopardy!' over writers strike

Jeopardy! Productions/Sony Pictures Television

By Stephen Iervolino

Mayim Bialik is reportedly stepping away from her remaining installments of Jeopardy! in solidarity with the picketing WGA writers, according to Deadline.

The trade says she had a final week of shooting to go in season 39 of the beloved quiz show, but will now let alternating co-host and former Jeopardy! champ Ken Jennings take the podium for those installments.

Jennings will close out this season's new shows starting Tuesday, May 16, and wrapping up Friday, May 19; as always, multiple episodes are filmed per day.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!