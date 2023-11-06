Matthew Perry buried with 'Friends' co-stars in attendance

Warner Bros. Television

By George Costantino

Matthew Perry was laid to rest on Friday, November 3, with his Friends co-stars -- Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer all in attendance.

Perry's former castmates paid their respects, along with family and friends, in a private ceremony at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles, not far from Warner Bros. Studios where he filmed Friends, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The 54-year-old actor, known for playing Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom, which ran from 1994-2004, died on the afternoon of October 28 in his Pacific Palisades home.

The Friends cast remained close following the show's series finale and reunited onscreen in the 2021 special, Friends: The Reunion.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," Aniston, Cox, LeBlanc and Schwimmer said in a joint statement obtained by ABC News on October 30. "There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

"In time we will say more, as and when we are able," the statement continues. "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

