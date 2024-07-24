Marvel Studios boss says 'Deadpool & Wolverine' shows how Robert Downey Jr. could return to the MCU

In 2017, Hugh Jackman hung up his Wolverine claws for good with the Oscar-nominated Logan.

However, as the story goes, he saw his buddy Ryan Reynolds' original Deadpool in theaters and started to feel he'd made a mistake, potentially shorting fans on their fan-favorite comics tag team.

Fast forward to today, and Deadpool & Wolverine is headed to theaters Friday.

For Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, that proves anything is possible — including taking up Robert Downey Jr. on a potential return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after his Tony Stark's world-saving sacrifice in 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

Although Downey was initially cool on the idea — and Feige told Vanity Fair he'd never "magically undo" Iron Man's Endgame's sacrifice — as reported, Downey had a change of heart.

So has Feige, he tells Discussing Film, but there's a but. "How do you do it in a way that maintains what has come before, and in a great way? And we've been spending, you know, the last two-plus years figuring that out for Wolverine."

He adds, "We're just proud that we ... have figured it out for Wolverine. I think Hugh's appearance and starring role ... is a great sign that it can be done — if great care is taken."

Indeed, without giving away spoilers, Deadpool & Wolverine brings a veritable toy box full of superheroes back to the big screen, so as Feige says, " ... what's to come? We'll see."

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.