Marvel movie vet Frank Grillo joins second season of 'Peacemaker'

Grillo, Gunn: Getty Images for Disney -- Warner Bros. Discovery

By Stephen Iervolino

James Gunn is making good on his promise to interlace the projects under his umbrella as co-CEO of DC Films.

As reported, Guardians of the Galaxy franchise writer-director Gunn had cast a fellow Marvel movie veteran, Frank Grillo, for the animated project Creature Commandos, with the Avengers: Endgame star playing Rick Flagg Sr., the dad of Joel Kinnaman's character in the two Suicide Squad films.

On Friday, Gunn posted that Grillo will be playing his Creature Commandos character in live-action, in the second season of Gunn's heralded The Suicide Squad spinoff, Peacemaker.

"GRILLO, PEACEMAKER, F*** YES," Gunn posted under a photo of the pair, with the tough-guy actor pointing at the writer-director and studio head.

Grillo posted a photo of him nearly connecting on a kiss to Gunn's cheek, enthusing, "Pinch me. So excited to be joining this mad genius @jamesgunn and [DC Films' co-CEO Peter Safran] for season 2 of #PEACEMAKER. WHAT A GIFT INDEED !!!"

Fighter and notorious gym rat Grillo then joked of the show's star, "@Johncena better start lifting weights. oh wait."

Creature Commandos will beat Peacemaker's second season to air on Max; it's expected to drop later in 2024.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!