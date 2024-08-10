Marvel at D23: 'Agatha All Along', 'Fantastic Four' peek, 'Daredevil: Born Again', and more

While Marvel Studios stormed San Diego Comic Con late last month, the Disney-owned property came loaded to the company's D23 expo this weekend.

Ryan Reynolds opened the presentation with a video message thanking fans for making Deadpool & Wolverine such a huge hit, commenting "overwhelmed doesn't even begin to describe" how he feels.

With that, he introduced "the original Marvel Jesus," studio head Kevin Feige.

Feige teased a series of new big-and-small-screen projects. On the small screen, there's the Disney+-bound WandaVision spin-off Agatha All Along, Ironheart, spawned from the blockbuster film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and the anticipated Daredevil: Born Again, which reunites Charlie Cox as the blind vigilante and the cast of the acclaimed Netflix series Daredevil.

The Agatha All Along cast, including Kathryn Hahn, Patti LuPone and Aubrey Plaza talked up the series debuting September 18 and performed the dark magic-inspiring song "The Ballad of the Witches' Road."

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler teased footage and introduced the cast of 2025's Ironheart, which centers on Dominique Thorne's Wakanda Forever supergenius Riri Williams.

Cox, and co-star Vincent D'Onofrio -- reprising as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin -- joined their other co-stars including Jon Bernthal reprising as Frank Castle/The Punisher, for a peek at Daredevil: Born Again. The series had been reworked from a more PG-13 vibe to hew closer to the R-rated Netflix Daredevil and Punisher shows -- and although it debuts in March of 2025, production has begun on season 2.

As for movies, there were new peeks at the forthcoming Fantastic Four: First Steps, and Captain America: Brave New World, both debuting in theaters in 2025.

Fantastic Four didn't have any new footage that wasn't already teased at Comic-Con, but there was a video of cast members Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Pedro Pascal, and Joseph Quinn palling around on set.

Anthony Mackie stopped by to talk about Brave New World and show off a sneak peek that gave fans a better look at Harrison Ford raging out as Red Hulk.

