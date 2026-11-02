Martha Stewart apologizes for homeless person Halloween costume

Martha Stewart attends 2026 High Line Art Dinner at The High Line on Sept. 17, 2026, in New York City. (Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Martha Stewart is apologizing after a photo she shared of herself dressed in costume as a homeless person for Halloween drew backlash on social media.

The businesswoman and lifestyle maven described her costume as "insensitive and not funny" in a statement Sunday.

"It's hard to admit when you've really screwed up," Stewart said in a statement posted on her Instagram feed and signed "Martha." "My earlier statement didn't go far enough. I know many people are suffering economically. Wearing a costume like I did was insensitive and not funny. I am very sorry."

Stewart was named in August as one of Forbes' 250 greatest self-made Americans. The entrepreneur built a media empire, and has launched multiple brands based on her lifestyle and entertaining expertise.

Stewart's since-deleted photo showed her wearing a tattered sweater and jeans with smeared makeup on her face while holding a sign that said, "I am hungry. Help me," according to screengrab of the photo shared online.

After the photo sparked backlash online, Stewart initially issued a statement to the New York Post's Page Six, saying her costume was "intended to bring more awareness to the very serious subject of homelessness."

"I am distressed that my Halloween costume yesterday, which was intended to bring more awareness to the very serious subject of homelessness, has offended people, which was never my intention," Stewart said at the time.

She continued, "Homelessness continues to remain one of America's greatest challenges and ongoing crises, something that I care deeply about and I have spent a significant amount of time and effort supporting charities that combat this ongoing social epidemic."

The 85-year-old then took to Instagram to post her second statement, which drew a mixed reaction from her followers.

"There's more people mad about your costume than people mad enough to actually help homeless people," one commenter wrote.

"The only thing that this brought awareness to was how disconnected wealthy people are from the majority of the population," wrote another.

ABC News has reached out to a representative for Stewart for comment.

More than 745,000 people were homeless in the United States on a single night in January 2025, according to the 2025 Annual Homelessness Assessment Report, released by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in May.

According to the agency, homelessness in the United States increased 27% between 2013 and 2025, with unsheltered homelessness — those living on the street — increasing 36% during that same period.

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