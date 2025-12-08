Marcello Hernández sets debut stand-up special at Netflix

Saturday Night Live star Marcello Hernández has set his first-ever stand-up comedy special.



Marcello Hernández: American Boy will be available to stream on Netflix on Jan. 7, 2026. Written and performed by Hernández and directed by Nicholaus Goossen, the special was filmed in front of the comedian's hometown audience in Miami, Florida. It runs an hour long.

The stand-up special focuses on Hernández's experiences while growing up as a first-generation American.

Hernández shared the news about the upcoming stand-up special to his social media on Monday.

"MY FIRST NETFLIX SPECIAL," he wrote on Instagram. "I started comedy at 18 in Cleveland, Ohio at dive bars, small clubs, and poetry slam rooms. 10 years later, stand up has given me everything. If you’ve ever been to a show, put me on a show, given me advice, or supported me in any way, THANK YOU."

Hernández has been on Saturday Night Live since 2023. He will voice Shrek and Fiona's son, Fergus, in the upcoming animated film Shrek 5.

