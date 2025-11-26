We all know that sometimes Thanksgiving dinner with the family can be anything but cordial and cheerful. Not to worry, DJ Khaled has blessed us with some major keys to get you through those tense Thanksgiving dinner conversations with his all-time best quotes!
Major Key Alert! We’ve got DJ Khaled’s all-time best quotes to drop during Thanksgiving dinner
0
97X - Hurricane Guide
Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.
97X Green Room
Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!
97X Videos
Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!